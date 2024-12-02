Limonetik sees 290 percent increase in 2015

This growth, which accelerated increase in Q1 2016 to 64% in transaction volumes, was made possible through the interoperability of Limonetik’s solution with a majority of payment methods, large ecommerce websites and marketplaces. Limonetik currently connects more than 3 new payment methods per month to its platform.

Today, in addition to varied Asian, Russian or LatAM payment methods, the company supports International growth in multiple currencies for several of its customers and is present in sectors like travel, with the signing of a major contract with UATP. Through this partnership, 260 airlines are now able to access to Limonetik’s payment portfolio in a ‘processing only’ or ‘full service’ model.

