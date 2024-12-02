Limonetik, PayWithMyBank to bring online banking epayments to European ecommerce

Similarly to iDeal in the Netherlands, Giropay and Sofort in Germany, and Trustly in Sweden, PayWithMyBank is an online payments service that enables a US customer to pay a merchant with their online banking ID and password.

To make a payment, the customer signs into their bank in a secure window within the e-commerce merchant website or app, chooses the specific account they want to use for the payment, and confirms. The solution supports one-time payments, subscriptions, installments, and payouts. Payments are settled over ACH (Automated Clearing House), the US bank-to-bank funds transfer network.

