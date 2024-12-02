Limonetik launches ZOOM INTO PAYMENTS for markets to understand fintech

In ZOOM INTO PAYMENTS, Limonetik introduces the key evolutions the industry has undergone: its evolution from simple processing to Full service offers and the legislative changes.

Limonetik also sorts out all of the segment’s players to facilitate the understanding of the role of each and their coopetitive way to interact with each other.

For more information about Limonetik, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.