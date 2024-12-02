Limonetik integrates Sofort Banking payment system on its platform

Sofort Banking works like an automated payment in advance made via an ordinary bank transfer. The system supports traditional payment methods and prepayments. Currently, Sofort Banking is offered by almost 25 000 online shops in 10 countries (Poland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy and Spain) and is handling over 3 million of transactions per month.

Limonetik has developed a technology which turns payment flows into standard bank card payments. Limonetik allows these payment methods to enrich payment pages with marketing and loyalty tools: loyalty points, vouchers, promotions, complementary payment with a bank card, etc.

In recent news, Sofort has upgraded its payment form for Sofort Uberweisung.