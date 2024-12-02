Limonetik integrates giropay into its payment solutions offering

giropay is a popular payment method in Germany with over 35 million users. The enterprise is a joint initiative of German banking institutions and forms part of their online banking services. Using giropay, merchants get an irrevocable payment guarantee given by the customers’ bank. Therefore they have no risk of payment default and an additional performance per payment method.

As a full service on demand solution, Limonetik’s global payment services platform is used daily by thousands of merchants in Europe, including the top 100 ecommerce websites and marketplaces, and by many payment services providers (PSPs), allowing them to access a wide of international payments methods portfolio from Europe, Asia, Russia and South America.

