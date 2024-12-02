Limonetik accelerates international expansion via new subsidiary in the UK

Continuing its development strategy, Limonetik extends its international coverage in English geographies and in Asian markets. For the new UK subsidiary, Limonetik appointed Clive Williams as Managing Director (MD) and signing up services of international payments consultant Masha Cilliers.

In recent news, Webhelp, payments processor has partnered Limonetik to enable the main marketplaces to increase domestic and international growth via a global solution focused on consumers payment preference.