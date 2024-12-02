Limepay’s payment technology allows brands to offer their customers more ways to pay within the checkout experience, including pay-in-full, pay-in-instalments, in-store, and beyond. The company handles transactions for as many as 140+ merchants, including Domain and Accor Plus.

Limepay is migrating all material workloads to Google Cloud to meet changes in customer demand and data volumes, leveraging Google-created open source cloud software solution, Kubernetes, to adapt to market changes. This will enable it to continuously augment and customise its offerings to match the needs of its customers.

The payment platform will also tap into Google Cloud’s data analytics capabilities, including Looker and BigQuery, to gain better insights into users’ purchasing behaviours and uncover patterns to create more personalised and predictive experiences for customers.

With companies facing an increasing tide of cyber vulnerabilities, Limepay will leverage the expertise of Google Cloud’s Security Command Centre to improve the security of its cloud environment, as per the press release. Admins will be able to see in real time what resources are deployed for each project and take action on any misconfigurations that may put them at risk for cyberattacks.