Limepay launches B2B payment system STACK

STACK represents an all-in-one payments platform that allows B2B businesses and their customers to easily align with their payments processing system. The platform also provides additional payment methods, including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services.

The B2B payment sector in Australia continues to heavily rely on paper cheques rather than adopting a more environmentally friendly and rapid solution as digital payments. According to industry studies, paper cheques accounted for around 42% of the total B2B payments in the country, while B2C ranked higher in digitalisation.

Adopting an automated payment system like Limepay STACK would improve the reliability of companies’ cash flows, increase transaction speed, reduce costs, and ultimately increase clients’ satisfaction. With its new all-in-one solution, STACK also offers, apart from BNPL, up-front payments for merchants and customisable features.