



Through Lili Connect, the company’s Embedded Finance integration, ecommerce platforms are set to be able to provide their customers with customised banking, accounting, and tax solutions to support them in optimising and managing their businesses’ finances.











The news comes just a month after Lili announced that Lili Connect was available to eligible international businesses and entrepreneurs who were not US residents. By leveraging Lili Connect, corporate formation services partners could benefit from the opportunity to deliver their customers simplified, secure, and efficient banking, accounting, and tax preparation services.





Personalising banking and accounting for online businesses

With this move, online merchants can open a business checking account within Lili’s ecommerce partners’ platforms, including Convesio, North Commerce, and Hostinger. The integration focuses on providing instant access to store earnings, automated bookkeeping, tax management, and international payment solutions, thereby optimising financial operations for businesses. Additionally, recognising the need to simplify daily operations for online merchants and given that WordPress supports a significant number of websites, Lili’s WordPress plugin integrates financial management into everyday processes. Through this solution, the company aims to enable business owners to track earnings, manage expenses, and access banking tools, thus improving efficiency and financial oversight.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Lili mentioned that, as ecommerce entrepreneurs support the growth of the US small business community, their company sought to partner with ecommerce platforms to offer financial solutions that can optimise banking, accounting, and payments, in turn enabling online merchants to centre their efforts of scaling their operations. Also, Lili highlighted its commitment to continuing to develop and adapt its financial solutions to assist the evolving demands of ecommerce entrepreneurs, equipping them with access to the tools required to manage their businesses efficiently.