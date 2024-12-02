Lifetime Legal adds acquiring.coms solutions to its online payment service

Lifetime Legal are a company which provides legal advice and services on a monthly or one-off basis with a cost and time-effective approach. Secure Trading have provided payment gateway services for Lifetime Legal for the past eight years, and the addition of a direct acquiring relationship represents a move towards consolidating services under one provider.

Lifetime Legal currently work with three data systems in their payments ecosystem – Proteus, Zoho, and MyST. By adding acquiring.com as their chosen acquiring bank, Lifetime Legal will be able to replicate data across these systems, thereby upgrading workflow and saving time.

Secure Trading Group will now be a single point of contact for both acquiring and gateway services, allowing a vast simplification of their payments landscape.