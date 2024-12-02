Liechtensteins LGT goes live with Avaloq Banking Suite in Austria

The roll-out complements similar activation projects for LGT with Avaloq in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. By introducing the Avaloq Banking Suite a comprehensive 360-degree view of client activities is allowed, enabling an increase in time-to-market time for new products.

The Avaloq Banking Suite addresses market needs specific to Austria, such as the local tax system and current and future financial regulations. This means that the bank’s advisers automatically meet regulatory requirements. The going live marks the market entry of Avaloq in Austria. Its scalable solution is now also available to other private as well as retail banks.