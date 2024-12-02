Liechtenstein bank issues own crypto stable coin

The bank, which has concentrated increasingly on blockchain in 2018, said issuing its so-called “Union Bank Payment Coin (UBPC)” was a further step towards becoming a “full-service blockchain investment bank”, according to Coin Telegraph.

UBPC will act as a stable coin, the institution explained, and will have fiat currencies “such as the Swiss Franc” as its backing. The news coincides with the launch of a fiat-to-cryptocurrency exchange by Binance in the small European principality catering to both Swiss Francs and Euros.

Both Binance and Union Bank praised the jurisdiction’s pro-blockchain stance, indicating a desire to see functionality increase in time.