Lidl tests mobile payment service in Spain

Lidl did not specify how many stores will be involved in the testing phase or how the app works in a technical sense. A possible format is that customers are able to add a payment card to the mobile app and then pay through their device’s NFC.

The Lidl Plus app is currently available in Austria, Denmark, Spain, Poland, and certain regions in Germany. It includes a digital loyalty card and provides easy access to discounts and promotions.

By introducing a payment option into the app, Lidl has the option of combining details of how much customers are spending and what they’re buying with other data – as well as potentially allowing a more streamlined customer experience. This could help the company create more effective segmenting tools to further understand typical shopping behaviours.