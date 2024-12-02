Lidl tests click and collect service in Germany

Customers can order products online and then pick them up in a branch of the supermarket discounter. The Rhine-Neckar region was chosen because of the mix of big cities and rural areas. In total, 80 branches take part in the pilot project, which has been met with great interest amongst customers so far.

The click and collect service is only eligible for non-food items, such as clothing, toys, or small household appliances. Moreover, online orders customers want to pick up in-store may not exceed a certain size, because bulky goods won’t be delivered to the store.

In Germany, a click and collect service is already very popular amongst fashion retailers and DIY stores, but at discounters such as Lidl, the pickup of online orders isn’t widespread. The service could lead to getting more people to the physical stores and thus connecting the stationary business with the online shop.