Lidl France acquires PCI DSS certification by Ingenico

The retailer uses Ingenico payment terminals with the Axis centralised electronic payment solution to process the over 200 million transactions in its 1,500 stores across France. It was looking for a system complying with the requirements of PCI DSS certification, meeting the standards in credit card data protection.

The P2PE solution excludes the checkout system from the certification scope, thereby significantly reducing the investment necessary to obtain PCI DSS certification. In addition, an asset-tracking module provides the retailer with real-time information on its payment terminals along with details of the software and certificates installed on each device.

The France-based retailer becomes one of the first brands in France to obtain PCI DSS certification.