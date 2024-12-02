Lidl caught testing with pick-up point Lidl Express

Lidl has a branch in the Berlin locality of Schöneberg that’s currently going through a massive make-over, because it serves as a pilot project of Lidl’s new store format, called Lidl Express. According to the Lebensmittel Zeitung, cited by ecommercenews.eu, the new Lidl shop will have several express cash desks installed without a conveyor belt, a bakery counter and a deli counter.

Compared to the usual stores, the assortment in Lidl Express will be significantly smaller, but it’s complemented by online pick-ups. As a result, Lidl customers will be able to order fruit, vegetables, milk and other items with a limited shelf-time online and get them in the store.

Lidl has registered the domain Lidl-express.de, but there’s still no website live yet. According to MobiFlip, the source cites, the opening of the first Lidl Express store will probably take place by end of 2016. In October, Lidl announced it will start with selling foods and drinks online. Lidl eventually wants to turn every physical store into a pick-up location for online orders.