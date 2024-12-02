Lidl allegedly plans to launch ecommerce business

The German discounter has created a Lidl Digital Logistics, a company tasked with developing the retailers’ ecommerce strategy, the Daily Mail writes.

Lidl is selling non-food items online in several European countries, but the retailer has never tried to deliver fresh groceries online.

According to retail analyst Natalie Berg, things have changed, so discounters like Aldi and Lidl can now combine ecommerce with their low-cost business model. “The rise in third-party delivery services is opening doors for supermarkets, allowing them to cater to the growing demand for online grocery without the hefty investment in infrastructure or systems”, she says.

A Lidl spokesman talked to the Daily Mail and said that the company has a digital department already established within the business. “And, of course, online is something we’re looking at, but we have no immediate plans at the moment.”