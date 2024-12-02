Lidio expands cross-border payment services in Türkiye

According to the official press release, Lidio processed more than USD 4 billion in total payment volume in 2024 and now manages a portfolio exceeding 50 million tokenized cards. Its proprietary one-click checkout tool, Lidio Pass, currently serves over four million users in the country.

The company holds a unique regulatory position in Türkiye, being the only licenced payment institution authorised by the Central Bank to facilitate cross-border transactions. This status has enabled Lidio to act as a payment partner for multinational corporations operating in Türkiye, including technology, logistics, and entertainment firms.

AI-driven infrastructure supporting localisation and scale

Artificial intelligence is integrated across Lidio’s platform, underpinning its fraud detection systems, transaction optimisation tools, and overall operational infrastructure. According to company representatives, these technologies are intended to streamline merchant operations, improve conversion rates, and reduce risks associated with online payments.

In addition to international merchants, Lidio also works with global fintech companies that are expanding into the Turkish market. These collaborations often involve the joint development of payment solutions tailored to local regulatory and consumer needs, with the aim of fostering shared growth across markets.

Lidio’s founding team previously launched Türkiye’s first licenced payment service provider and played an important role in modernising the country's payments infrastructure. That experience has been redirected toward building a scalable platform focused on supporting high-volume, cross-border commerce.

Company officials noted that Türkiye represents a digitally active and entrepreneurial market within Europe. They highlighted the firm’s aim to facilitate market entry for international businesses while offering fintech firms new partnership opportunities for regional expansion.