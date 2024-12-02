Licentia closes USD 20 mln Series B funding to expand globally

Licentia is the 100% owner of MYPINPAD, a global provider of payment acceptance and customer authentication software solutions, and 100% owner of MYHSM, a company established to provide dedicated direct hosting service of Thales payShield Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) for the global payments sector.

MYPINPAD is a PCI Software-Based PIN Entry on COTS (Consumer off-the-Shelf devices such as smartphones and tablets) certified vendor compliant within the published PCI standard. The company’s mPOS cloud hosted solution enables merchants, acquirers and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to deploy PIN on Mobile (PoM) technologies without the need to undergo their own PCI SPoC certification.

MYPINPAD and its sister company MYHSM, are focused on the removal of complexity from global payments acceptance and consumer authentication. This funding will allow both companies to ‘scale’ to meet the demand they have created unfettered by capital constraints.