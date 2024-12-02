Libra Bank launches its first version of Open Banking

This addresses accounting comapnies that use the bank’s platform to automatically take over the balances and transactions history of its customers (other companies that prior to granting these access rights to the accounting company).

The bank’s partner for implementing this Open Banking concept is KEEZ, a technology company specializing in digital accounting services for small businesses, PFA and startups, also known as the “Accounting Uber”.

With a market share of 1.2% and a network of 51 branches, Libra Internet Bank has dedicated its development mainly to the Liberal Professionals, SMEs, Real Estate and Agribusiness, as well as to the digital area for individuals.