Liberis, Store Excel partner to boost independent retailer market in the UK

Store Excel has made it possible for its retail community to access Liberis’ streamlined funding options directly when looking to support business growth, stock purchases, and cash flow management. Liberis is an alternative funder, aiming to provide a flexible offering to independent retailers, a market that has previously been on the receiving end of neglected financial assistance.

The partnership is set to drive more independent retailers to the network, therefore upgrading the commercial partner offerings, website content, and the added value of the advice and education.