Liberis partners with Shop Circle

The collaboration introduces Shop Circle Capital, powered by Liberis, aiming to provide seamless and instant funding solutions for merchants. By leveraging this partnership, Liberis aims to extend its presence within the ecommerce sector, offering merchants flexible funding options. Initially launched in the UK and US markets, the partnership intends to expand into additional regions in the foreseeable future.

The expansion comes at a time when SMEs face significant funding challenges. According to the official press release, in the UK, the SME funding gap stands at an estimated GBP 22 billion according to the Bank of England, while in the US, a notable portion of business owners struggled to secure the necessary funding in 2022, as reported by the US Small Business Administration. Shop Circle Capital, powered by Liberis, is looking to address these funding gaps by providing financing that aligns with the future revenue of businesses.

Shop Circle, known for its tech stacks and customised packages for Shopify merchants, has taken a proactive step to offer flexible funding solutions amidst the current economic landscape. The partnership between Liberis and Shop Circle underscores a commitment to expedite solutions to market, emphasising the importance of supporting small businesses through accessible and swift funding avenues.

Representatives from Liberis expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the mutual goal of aiding small businesses in overcoming funding challenges. In turn, officials from Shop Circle talked about the alignment of both companies' visions in enabling growth for ecommerce businesses.

More information about the two companies

Founded in 2007, Liberis specialises in developing flexible Embedded Finance solutions to empower businesses and drive positive impact. With over 20 global strategic partners, Liberis has facilitated over USD 1 billion in funding across 60,000 transactions, resulting in the creation and preservation of multiple jobs.

Shop Circle, established in 2021, focuses on providing ecommerce tools to independent brands and established sellers, aiming to improve the ecommerce landscape through innovative technological solutions.