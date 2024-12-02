





The myPOS and Liberis’ partnership will offer revenue-based financing initially to merchants in the UK, and then expand across countries, including Germany, Ireland, Iceland, and Finland. This collaboration will provide much-needed financing across Europe, at a time when it needs it.

SMEs employ 2 out of 3 people and provide 85% of new jobs in Europe, with 99% of companies falling into this category. According to one of the EIF's working papers, SMEs rely disproportionately on bank-based debt instruments, despite one in four reporting difficulty accessing finance.

Officials from Liberis said they understand that small businesses are short on time and money. This partnership enables myPOS to create an even more comprehensive one-stop shop for SMEs by including revenue-based financing to help them grow their business, fuelled by Liberis’ technology.

Executives from myPOS added that their mission is to help businesses grow. Their payments platform provides a large number of payment methods to boost checkout conversion and they offer their merchants instant access to their funds as soon as a purchase is completed. Now, with Liberis, they will take this one step further by providing borrowing options to merchants, thus helping them further boosting growth with the capital they need to succeed.





What does Liberis do?

Liberis builds flexible embedded finance solutions that augment businesses and provide positive impact. Founded in 2007, it is a global embedded finance platform with a mission to provide small businesses with accessible and responsible finance, based on the belief that funding should always be a positive force for small businesses.

Liberis provides partners with the technology platform and financial solutions to offer hyper-personalised and accessible funding, enabling their small business customers to grow their revenues.





More information about myPOS

myPOS is an innovative fintech company serving small and medium-sized business clients across the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK. It provides easy and convenient in-store, online, and on-the-go payment solutions to more than 200,000 businesses in over 35 European countries.

The myPOS platform gives micro businesses and SMEs everything they need to accept payments and manage various aspects of their business, including selling remotely, accelerating cash flow, and enabling ecommerce. Business owners receive a free multicurrency merchant account and dedicated IBAN per currency, a business debit card, digitised business management capabilities, and a platform to help them sell anywhere.