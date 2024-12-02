Lianlian DigiTech secures EMI license for European expansion

This represents a significant step in Lianlian DigiTech's international expansion. The EMI License will allow Lianlian DigiTech to extend its services across Europe, enhancing its existing offerings in fund collection and VAT processing for e-commerce merchants. The company can now provide fund storage and withdrawal services, supporting its clients' growth in Europe.

Commitment to globalisation

Lianlian DigiTech adheres to a ‘compliance-first, license-first’ approach, emphasizing globalization in its growth strategy. The company has invested in localization efforts by establishing local offices, forming resolute local teams, obtaining local licenses, and partnering with local institutions. These measures aim to strengthen its global service capabilities and secure its position in the international market.

Founded in 2009, Lianlian DigiTech provides a range of digital payment and value-added services to customers globally. As of 31 December 2023, the company holds 64 payment licenses and qualifications, serves more than 100 countries and regions, and supports transactions in over 130 currencies.