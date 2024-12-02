LG to roll out blockchain-based smartphones

LG has already been discussing the project with local decentralised application (DApp) developers. The news follows Samsung announcement that they would be launching their own blockchain smartphone using their Klatyn platform, according to CoinGeek.

At this point, LG tech team are ‘struggling to apply blockchain to smartphones without any dissimilarity’ and are looking for different developers to assist them in creating a platform that will not violate any patents or put the company in any other type of legal jeopardy, the online publication continued.

According to insiders, the use of blockchain technology with smartphones is just beginning. With Samsung and LG now using this technology in their upcoming phones, it will only be a matter of time before other rival developers feel the need to develop the like.