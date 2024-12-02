LG to launch mobile payment system in the US by June 2018

LG Pay has been in service in South Korea since June last year and is moving to catch up with Samsung Electronics’s Samsung Pay, which is currently available in 18 countries, including the US, China, Australia, Britain, Singapore, Spain and Switzerland.

Based on the Wireless Magnetic Communication technology, LG Pay allows users to make payments by touching their smartphones to regular credit card devices. Samsung Pay provides the same feature through the Magnetic Secure Transmission technology.

LG said it is considering launching its mobile payment system as LG Wallet in the US.

The tech giant said it is expanding the mobile payment system function, from premium devices to its K10 smartphone and other mid-range mobile phones this year.

In the US, LG said it will launch the mobile payment system with its G7 and V40 premium phones this year before expanding to mid-range phones next year.