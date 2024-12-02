LG plans to unveil White Card for universal payments

The company has a little something different in store: a payment card that can link customers debit and credit cards in one package called the LG Pay White Card.

The LG Pay White Card has a range of uses, including withdrawing cash from an ATM. It can also be used as an ordinary credit card.

That design is part of the deal where every payment mode is consolidated into one, but aside from that, its made so that users can make the most out of their purchases at some retail stores that have special offers for a specific card conveniently.

What`s more, LG sports an LCD display that allows users to select which credit card they want to use. LG is reportedly going to unveil the LG Pay White Card along with a special charger called White Card Charger.

The exact details of LG Pay are still unclear, including the price and availability.