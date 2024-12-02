LG Pay to be rolled out in 2017

Initially, the wallet was supposed to be introduced along with the new LG V20 phone that starts selling in South Korea at the end of October 2016. But LG Pay has found errors while trying to integrate with the White Card, a physical universal card that links to mobile devices and aggregates users credit and debit card information, delaying the launch.

Any amount of delay in this market might impact negatively LG, as there are various competitors in the field, most notably being Samsung Pay who has already accumulated 2 trillion won in transactions since its launch in August 2015.