LG forays into mobile payments with LG Pay

According to the source, LG has partnered with Koreas two credit card companies, Shinhan Card and KB Kookmin Card, to start the launch of LG Pay.

If LG Pay works the same way as Apple Pay or Samsung Pay, it would allow customers to pay for items at the cash register with their smartphones.

LG technology is yet to be decided. There isn’t any indication whether LG Pay would use only NFC technology, like Android Pay or Apple Pay. Also, there have been very few details when and where it will be available.