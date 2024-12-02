LG allegedly in works to develop in-house mobile payments platform

LG is supposedly working on a product called G Pay, greenbot.com reports. The company has applied to trademark the G Pay name in South Korea and the US, which indicates there should be some type of global launch for the service.

There isn’t any indication whether G Pay would use only NFC technology, like Android Pay (or Apple Pay), or also use the Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) feature of Samsung Pay. This allows Samsung Pay users to make a payment at terminals that don’t accept NFC payments.