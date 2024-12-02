Lexware partners Wirecard for mPOS solution

Following the collaboration, Wirecard’s mobile card reader solution is set to be provided in Lexware’s portfolio under the name ‘Lexware pay’. With the mobile card reader programme from Wirecard, Lexware is set to provide its customers with a mobile, cashless form of payment processing for EC cards.

Wirecard is an international provider of electronic payment and risk management services. Worldwide, the Wirecard Group supports over 12,000 companies from various industry segments in their efforts to automate their payment processes and minimize cases of default.

In recent news, Wirecard AG has been supporting the mobile phone brand BASE as it launches the mobile BASE Wallet with prepaid payment card on the market.

