Levenue acquires Requr

Levenue says the acquisition of Requr has consolidated its position in the RBF market for all European subscription-based businesses. RBF is a way to raise funds based on the company’s revenues. Companies that opt for RBF will have to pledge a part of their annual revenue in exchange for capital. In this case, founders do not have to give up equity or collateral.

Requr’s officials have emphasised that they believe their data flow, underwriting, and data analysis model will work with Levenue’s technological capabilities, international team, marketing strategy, and experience. The acquisition follows Levenue’s expansion into the Nordics after successful launches in the Benelux and the UK.