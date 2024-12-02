LevelUp to build BLE into payments terminals

As a first step, LevelUp is currently providing its 14,000 merchants a LevelUp iBeacon that they can use to notify customers of offers and remind them of upcoming loyalty rewards.

LevelUp, which is backed by Google Ventures and others, has originally launched as a QR code-based payment solution. It added support for NFC in September 2012.

In recent news, Revention, a developer of restaurant and entertainment management solutions, has integrated with LevelUp.