LevelUp, Smarter Takeout partner to drive restaurant revenue growth

LevelUp is an online and mobile food ordering company that connects diners with local takeout restaurants.

Smarter Takeout leverages its online ordering expertise and takeout, delivery, venue intermission ordering & catering platforms to develop new avenues for restaurants to increase orders and profits.

Existing restaurant partners of Smarter Takeout can now gain more customers via LevelUp Broadcast, which allows restaurants to broadcast live menus to customers across the social and digital channels they utilise, including Yelp, Chase Pay, Amazon Alexa, and Android or Apple Pay.

The pairing between LevelUp and Smarter Takeout, the online and mobile ordering provider supporting online ordering for many of the USs fast casual concepts, such as Don Pablos, Zios Italian Kitchen, Cocos Bakery, and Sammys Pizza, represents a win-win situation for operators and consumers alike.