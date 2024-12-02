LevelUp rolls out iBeacon welcome messaging for merchants

Following the rollout, LevelUp merchants are able to send a greeting to customers’ phones, right when they come in the door. Each mobile greeting is expected to have the effect of reminding customers to engage with the merchant’s loyalty program. Managing the content, duration and frequency of iBeacon messaging happens within LevelUp’s merchant dashboard.

LevelUp is a mobile payments and loyalty network that uses QR code technology to execute mobile transactions via smartphones.

In recent news, Radius Networks, a provider of mobile proximity services, has partnered with LevelUp.