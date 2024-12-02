LevelUp rolls out digital and physical gift cards

LevelUp gift cards are full-featured and seamlessly integrated with LevelUp’s existing platform. LevelUp’s introduction of gift cards into their mobile payment ecosystem of 14,000 merchants and nearly 2 million users furthers the company’s goal of promoting transactional choice for consumers and merchants alike.

As a result, LevelUp merchants can provide customers with branded physical or digital gift cards that can be purchased in-store, in-app or online.

LevelUp gift cards are fully trackable through LevelUp’s merchant dashboard for accounting, reloadable for those customers interested in the gift that keeps on giving, and interact with LevelUp’s dynamic campaign engine. LevelUp can even migrate a merchant’s existing gift card program if they seek to upgrade their old program to afford their customers all the additional benefits of LevelUp gift cards.

LevelUp is a mobile payments and loyalty network that uses QR code technology to execute mobile transactions via smartphones.