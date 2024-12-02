LevelUp Passbook integration is live

The integration mimicks the in-app payment experience LevelUp users are familiar with. LevelUp users are able to store a LevelUp card in Passbook, or can opt to store merchant-specific cards for their favourite local haunts. Within merchant-specific cards, customers are able to view any loyalty credit they have available or see how close they are to earning their next loyalty reward. Merchants are soon to be able to customise the look and feel of their Passbook card right from within LevelUps merchant dashboard.

LevelUp is a mobile payments and loyalty network that uses QR code technology to execute mobile transactions via smartphones.

In recent news, LevelUp has officially unveiled the rollout of customisable iBeacon welcome messaging.