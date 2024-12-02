Lettuce secures USD 15 mln in Series A funding







Lettuce Financial intends to use the Series A funds to accelerate growth, innovation, and product development. The company offers a comprehensive system that enables solopreneurs to effectively navigate the tax system and implement strategies used to their business needs.

Since its launch, Lettuce has signed partnerships with prominent industry players such as Upwork, a work marketplace, connecting businesses with independent contractors, and NEXT Insurance, a digital insurer providing tailored policies and embedded insurance solutions for small business owners. It has also partnered with A.Team, The Female Quotient, Fractionals United, Entrepenista, and Freelancing Females, among others.

The funding follows Lettuce’s launch and seed funding announcement in March 2024 and a major product release in June 2024 of LettuceHead AI, a free AI-chat bot specialised to answer solopreneurs tax and accounting questions.





What does Lettuce Financial do?

Lettuce is an automated tax and accounting product for solopreneurs, contractors, and freelancers designed to help them unlock the value inside their businesses. Solopreneurs making USD 100,000 or more are typically overpaying their taxes by USD 15,000 each year. Existing products and services are built for bigger businesses, are too complex and require too much manual work for independents to manage without help.

The company claims accountants rarely have expertise on taxes for independents, or the willingness to serve them well. Those who are trying to DIY their taxes know they are leaving money on the table, but don’t know how to fix it. That’s where Lettuce Financial steps in.