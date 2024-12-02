Less than a third of UK shoppers believe in delivery by drones

According to a study conducted by Give as you Live, a charitable shopping website, the top concern cited by 36% of respondents was the issue of people stealing their deliveries from drones. This concern is not unfounded as one in 20 (5%) admitted that they would consider stealing a package when a drone is landing. An additional one in 20 (5%) also said they would be tempted to break a drone that they notice delivering a package.

The study also indicates that UK shoppers are not convinced that drones up to the job: nearly a third (31%) raised the issue of difficulty with large items and a fifth (22%) said they were concerned about deliveries going to the wrong place. On the plus side, more than 40% thought drones could help to make deliveries faster, and that they could be a boon in isolated places.