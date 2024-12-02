Lenovo teams up with Credits to enhance fintech and logistics software

According to a press release, Credits will utilise their blockchain expertise to help facilitate building software, as a part of Lenovo’s New Vision Technology project. Lenovo sees IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and VR/AR as a source of innovation in coming years.

Credits’ platform offers a processing speed of 0.01 seconds and delivers commission rates at USD 0.001. Credits’ smart-contracts allow users to set cycles and create payment schedules, all of which adds up to a formidable blockchain toolkit.

Credits recently announced that they would be working with Nuggets, who wants to tap their secure payments platform. Nuggets is a UK-based fintech start-up that is focused on ecommerce, and online ID. They entered into partnerships with Alipay and WeChat, which may create opportunities for their services in Asia.