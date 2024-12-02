Lenovo rolls out NFC transport payments in Beijing

The option has been launched by the handset maker in collaboration with Oberthur Technologies (OT) and transportation card provider Beijing Municipal Administration and Communications Card Co (BMAC).

According to Lenovo, end-users can now use their Lenovo X3 smartphone to install the Beijing Municipal Administration Traffic Card in their Lenovo Transit application and commute simply by waving their phone in front of contactless transit terminals.

The service makes use of OT’s Pearl embedded secure element (eSE) which was integrated into Lenovo handsets in July 2015 to enable mobile payment and transport solutions.