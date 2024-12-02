LendInvest to speed up digital mortgage with Onfido identity verification

Relating specifically to buy-to-let products, applicants can now confirm their identity online, without the need for paper forms. By incorporating Onfido’s proprietary technology into LendInvest’s digital application system, buy-to-let brokers can prove a client’s identity by only uploading a photo of one identity document along with a ‘selfie’.

Plans are also in place to incorporate Onfido technology into the onboarding process used for LendInvest’s online investment platform.

The latest announcement follows news that LendInvest integrated digital payment services provided by global fintech company Stripe into its platform. This partnership enabled LendInvest to take online valuation fee payments for buy-to-let applications.