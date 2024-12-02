LendingMetrics launches open banking platform

The platform will allow users to access 90 days of bank statements with no minimum or maximum cap on the number of requests. Finance companies using the software will be able to conduct thousands of searches per month with no licence fee or other financial commitments.

UK consumers can confirm consent for read-only access to their bank accounts via the app oohMoolah. OBV will then be granted a token to interrogate accounts in real time, which will allow credit providers to re-access the real-time data.

The platform filters data with categorisation tools before it is passed to users, detecting salary payments, ongoing commitments and unusual activity so that quick affordability and creditworthiness assessments can be made. The free data offer is not time limited and is designed to increase the number of consumer accounts for which OBV has a token.