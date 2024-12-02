LenddoEFL launches eKYC solution for Philippines customers

To date, KYC regulations in the Philippines have always required a face-to-face or real-time online interview to onboard new-to-card or new-to-bank current account/savings account (CASA) customers.

Now, customers will be able to get verified as part of a CASA or credit card account application faster and more conveniently by opting-in to avail of the eKYC solution from their mobile phone.

LenddoEFL uses identity verification, credit scoring, and consumer insights to help banks make data-driven decisions. Its AI and advanced analytics bring together the best sources of digital and behavioural data to help lenders in emerging markets serve underbanked people and small businesses.