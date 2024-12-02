Lendai raises USD 35 mln to help foreigners buy US real estate

The company aims to enable non-residential, foreign borrowers to invest in US real estate properties by accessing immediate financing at competitive rates. To do so, Lendai has deployed an AI-based Triple Digital Underwriting System platform, making the underwriting process easy, efficient, and fast.

The seed investment will be used to expand Lendai’s reach and to help leveling the playing field for foreign investors who want to access the US market of residential real estate properties. The fintech will also use remaining funds to expand nation-wide and launch new financing loan programmes.

Currently, Lendai counts for a growing list of 200 partners, including property management companies, realtors, loan brokers, developers, and other specialists in the field, with clients from Europe, the US, Australia, Singapore, Israel, and Canada.