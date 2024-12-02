Lemonway and Payplug join forces



As per the official press release, Lemonway is integrating Payplug’s Payment Facilitator model to optimise payment performance for marketplaces. By leveraging a direct connection to the Cartes Bancaires network and Groupe BPCE, Payplug is able to achieve a net average acceptance rate of 94%, offering a simplified and secure payment experience that favours conversion.











Through quick and easy integration of the Lemonway API, marketplaces are able to benefit from Payplug’s technology. The rapid activation of payment methods broadening the base of potential buyers, the availability of MultiCapture optimising the management of multiple baskets or the provision of Hosted Field to PCI DSS standards leaving marketplaces the possibility of designing their payment page as they wish, will be key elements in the success of their customers’ projects.





Officials from Lemonway have emphasised that the company chose Payplug to enhance its existing offering and provide a better response to the increasing demand of marketplaces, as it is optimising the scalability of its pan-European third-party payment service.





About Payplug

Based in France, Payplug is an omnichannel payment solution designed for merchants, retailers, and fintechs. Its technology platform, dedicated conversion tools and expertise in the payment chain are available through its turnkey modules, API or payment orchestrators. The company consists of a team of 350 dedicated to realising the ambitions of merchants and providing them with a network of over 800 partners. Payplug currently supports 17,000 merchants such as Hast and Plantes pour tous, as well as groups such as Maisons du Monde, Veepee and kiwi.com. Payplug has been part of Groupe BPCE and its Digital and Payments division dedicated to payment, digital and data expertise since 2017.







About Lemonway

Lemonway is a pan-European payment institution offering a solution dedicated to B2B, B2C, and C2C marketplaces and alternative finance platforms looking for a payment processing and collection system on behalf of third parties within a secure and regulated framework (KYC, anti-fraud). Moreover, 400 marketplaces make use of Lemonway, including 200 alternative finance platforms. The fintech has opened 11 million e-wallets for users of its partner platforms and has raised EUR 50 million from Breega, SpeedInvest and Toscafund.