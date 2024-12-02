Lemonade Finance partners with Currencycloud

By partnering with Currencycloud and providing businesses and consumers with multi-currency wallets, Lemonade Finance facilitates sending money home for Africans living in North America and Europe. Now, its customers can not only hold multiple currencies but also settle to Lemonade Finance who then make onward payments to local Africa-based partners like Flutterwave.

Lemonade’s officials stated that they’re happy for the partnership to continue delivering services for Africans abroad. In a connected world, holding multiple currencies and being able to send and receive money from home are top priorities for more than 38,000 African immigrants who use their app.

There are many Africans who need to be able to send money home without friction. A fintech like Lemonade Finance understands the needs of emigrants, and as such is augmenting how money flows for this market, as per Currencycloud. The Lemonade Finance app is available to download from the App Store and Google Play.