LeKiosk selects Gemalto for its operator billing solution

The solution enables one-click mobile payment for digital magazine downloads to be charged directly to end-users regular phone bill.

The service is supported by three network operators, namely Bouygues Telecom, Orange and SFR and the Netsize payment interface optimizes automatically for any type of device - phablets, tablets, smartphones and PCs - including those using AndroidM operating systems. LeKiosk is also set to reach consumers that do not use a credit or debit card.

Netsize operator billing for LeKiosk was launched on December 23, 2014. It enables mobile payment via the companys existing web portal and a new dedicated app. No registration is required and the users phone number acts as a unique identifier, allowing one-click payment via a 3G or 4G mobile network or via a Wi-Fi connection.

