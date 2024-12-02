Legal & General inks fintech partnership with Raisin

The collaboration will provide L&G’s customers with access to cash savings accounts protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) through Raisin’s marketplace.

The first phase of the partnership will allow L&G’s customers to compare and choose from a range of savings accounts offered by Raisin’s European partner banks – all managed from a single account and login: the Raisin UK Account.

It’s the first strategic partnership of its kind for L&G and for Raisin UK – its second major announcement this year following their first partnership announcement with ClearScore.