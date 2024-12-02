Ledger, Neufund team up for security tokens

Both companies aim to work in tandem to develop a strong framework for the management of security tokens, to create an end to end solution for the tokenization of securities. Moreover, security tokens are digital assets that are backed by real assets, such as artworks, shares, or bonds. Holders of such tokens get paid on the basis of the performance of their underlying assets.

As experts of the cryptosphere consider that STOs may soon replace Initial Coin Offerings, Neufund and Ledger are looking to build a highly functional and safe security tokens framework so as to facilitate life for investors. This decision follows Ledger’s earlier 2018 launch of its desktop application, Ledger Live, which ensures that clients can manage up to 712 digital assets in real-time without any trouble. The company has reported that it is working on adding support for ERC-20 tokens in its Ledger Live desktop app, which will enable users to manage all security tokens issued via Neufund.